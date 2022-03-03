Strictly's Gorka Marquez melts hearts with adorable new video of daughter

Strictly pro Gorka Marquez has started training his two-year-old daughter Mia early, judging by a sweet new video his fiancée Gemma Atkinson shared on Instagram.



WATCH: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez both shared this super-cute clip

The ultra-cute clip shows Mia toddling along some crash mats in the couple's home gym, before raising her arms in celebration of her triumphant performance. Gemma captioned the video, "tumble practice with papa [heart eyes emoji]," and we all melted.

Gorka was clearly proud of Mia's performance, as he reshared the video on his page.

Gemma has been criticised in the past for letting Mia in the gym with her, writing on Instargram in December 2021, "I sometimes get stick for allowing Mia in the gym with me “it’s not safe” “she’s too little” Despite that, this has been our routine the last 2 and half years and she loves it."

"She loves watching me train, loves getting involved in her own way and I love setting the example of movement, and strength and health. She actually said to me the other day “we get strong mummy?” Yes, we do my little lady. Yes we do!"

Gemma Atkinson has taken Mia into the gym since she was tiny

With an energetic toddler and a radio show, Gemma certainly has her hands full, but Gorka sent the rumour mill into overdrive last month when a video he posted made fans think Gemma was expecting another baby.

To mark their fourth anniversary, Gorka posted a cute video montage of the couple, with the video caption getting fans thinking, as he teased: "Four and counting," alongside a heart emoji. He then added: "To keep making memories and writing more pages in our story….Te AMO @glouiseatkinson."

His followers were quick to share their thoughts, as one said: "I thought that meant you're pregnant?! But you mean 4 years?"

A second posted: "I thought that was another baby announcement! Congrats xx," and a third commented: "Oh I really hope you are expecting again! Love love love!"

Gorka Marquez shared he and Mia have a joint love of trainers

A second baby wouldn't be a total surprise. Speaking on Steph's Packed Lunch last year, Gemma opened up about her hopes to have another baby with Gorka, explaining: "I'm at the stage where I want a sister or brother for Mia."

"The first few months of Mia's life, I kept saying to my partner, Gorka, I'm not going through that again. I've now come of it and I feel I could."

