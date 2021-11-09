Gemma Atkinson shares honest sex account – husband Gorka Marquez reacts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gemma Atkinson has shared surprising details about her sex life with husband and Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez in her new book, The Ultimate Body Plan For New Mums, according to her recent Instagram post.

Gemma took to the social media platform to reveal the much-anticipated cover of the book, writing, "Sorry Gorks but even having sex for the first time after a baby is in there too," along with a laughing face emoji.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson reveals cover of brand new book

Apparently Gorka is all good with Gemma's honesty, though, as he commented, "So proud of you."

Gemma also hinted at other content in the book. The caption reads: "Well, what can I say other than I’m beyond Grateful, excited and so happy to finally have my 2nd health & fitness book in my hands!!!

"The ultimate body plan for new mums is finally ready. I’m so proud of this book and the wonderful team of people @headlinebooks for giving me the opportunity to write it. I hope those who read it can take even just a little something from my story & journey into motherhood & realise through the good & bad days you are not alone.

The Ultimate Body Plan for New Mum, £13.99, WHSmith

"Your babies think you’re superwoman even when we get stuff wrong and you CAN feel your happiest, healthiest self again. From piles to stretch marks to sleepless nights and those wonderful little milestones we reach as mums it’s ALL in there. (Sorry Gorks but even having sex the first time after a baby is in there too).

"As well as 75 quick & easy recipes (including vegan & vegetarian) and a 12 week at home or at the gym bump to body training plan. No snapping back, no pressure. Just you and your own unique beautiful body. I’ve signed 500 copies that you can pre order from @whsmithofficial Huge thank you to @hellomag as well for your support! Officially out April 2022! I hope you all enjoy The ultimate body plan for new mums. Link in my bio to order."

Signed copies of the book are available to pre-order at WHSmith for £13.99 and will be released on 14 April 2022.

