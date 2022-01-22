Charley Webb shares reassuring message after health problem We hope the Emmerdale star gets well soon!

Charley Webb shared a reassuring message with her fans on Saturday as she revealed that she was suffering with a cold sore on her lip.

The former Emmerdale star took to her Instagram Stories to share her update, and she used a filtered Story as she showed off the infection. Her small clip started with a full shot of her face, before she moved the camera to show off her cold sore more. "Cold sore from hell," she explained. "I've got in @missemmaatkins's bed so she can look after me whilst I feel sorry for myself. She's actually like my real mother."

She also explained what the rest of her family were up to as she battled her illness, sharing: "Ace is down for his nap. Matthew is at home. I haven't just left him before some of you panic."

Charley has been married to her husband, Matthew Wolfenden, since 2018 with the pair meeting on the set of Emmerdale.

Together they share three children, sons Buster, 11, Bowie, six, and Ace, two, and the actress has regularly offered insights into her life as a mum-of-three on her social media.

And she's also revealed that she and her husband could potentially welcome a fourth child at some point in the future.

The star is suffering from a cold sore

Addressing the question during a fan Q+A, the star said: "People say you know when you're done having babies. I don't feel that way. I'm actually really broody at the moment but it's just not quite the right time."

The 33-year-old has previously opened up about the possibility of having more children, as she was asked about it in a separate Instagram Q+A back in November.

She was a lot less definite that time around, as she only teasingly wrote: "I do love the chaos of lots of crazy kids, so maybe," when she spoke about it.

Speaking about her kids, she also revealed that she felt they took more after her husband, but had picked up their comedic talents from her, and she joked that none of them were "easy" to look after.

