Charley Webb reveals a rare look inside impressive home gym

Charley Webb has revealed a glimpse at a rarely seen part of her house – an impressive home gym. The former Emmerdale actress revealed she is starting the New Year with a health kick, and shared a series of videos of her first workout of 2022 with her fans on Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning.

MORE: Charley Webb hints at a possible baby number 4

Talking to her followers ahead of her at home HIIT class, Charley explained: "I'm just about to do my first workout of 2022, wish me luck. I've had all of Christmas off so now I'm ready to get back on it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb shared a video inside her home gym

She then shared a look at her exercise routine, offering a peek inside her fully-equipped workout space in the process.

The gym appears to be located within a shed, with white wooden walls and textured gym mats on the floor. The space is fully-equipped with everything Charley and her husband need to keep fit, including a weights bench, a step, a selection of TRX straps hanging on one wall, and a number of exercise mats rolled up on display opposite.

GALLERY: Inside Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden's chic family home

MORE: 18 epic celebrity home gyms that would inspire you to workout

Charley lives in Yorkshire with her husband Matthew Wolfenden and their three children – Buster, Bowie and Ace. The couple regularly share glimpses inside the family home with their fans on social media, and as well as the handy gym, it has a large garden for the children to play in, and luxurious open-plan kitchen and dining room where they appear to spend much of their time.

Charley Webb lives with her husband Matthew Wolfenden and their three children

The couple have stylish interiors throughout the property, with a highlight including the living room, which has dark walls, velvet sofas, and a neon sign reading 'Beautiful Chaos' hanging overhead.

Charley and Matthew also have a beautiful bedroom benefitting from glass doors and a balcony overlooking their garden.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.