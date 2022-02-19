Amanda Holden wows in tiny bikini in gorgeous beach photo

Amanda Holden left her fans in awe after sharing a stunning bikini photo on Friday.

SEE: Amanda Holden struts in sheer top and leather hotpants to mark 51st birthday - watch

The Britain's Got Talent judge looked phenomenal posing on the beach in Dubai in a tiny red bikini that highlighted her flawless figure. The 51-year-old's breathtaking photo saw her sitting in the shallow water with her toned legs extended out in front of her while she rested back on her hands.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden's most jaw-dropping bikini moments

The arty image looked incredible as the sun created a silhouette of the TV star, with her bold two-piece standing out from the shadowy background and the sun's rays hitting Amanda's gym-honed figure in all the right places.

Letting the photo speak for itself, Amanda simply captioned the image: "#sunset". Her fans were quick to react to the steamy snap with one responding: "Stunning...that's you Amanda, not the sunset."

MORE: Amanda Holden poses with lookalike daughters as she shares intimate glimpse inside 51st birthday

MORE: Amanda Holden's £35k wellness spends revealed: From fat-burning treatments to facials

A second said: "Absolutely divine." A third added: "Stunning as always," and a fourth gushed: "Wowser! You are something else beautiful lady."

Amanda's latest bikini photo is her most striking yet

The mum-of-two is now back in the UK after jetting out to Dubai with her family in honour of her 51st birthday on Wednesday.

To mark the occasion, she took to Instagram to share two daring new snapshots with fans, which showed her posing in a black latex bra and matching pencil skirt.

Amanda looked glamorous in the photos with her hair tousled into loose waves, heavy eye makeup, a nude lip, and statement heart earrings. "Hello 51," she captioned each post.

Amanda marked her birthday with some stunning new images

On Friday, she shared another gorgeous image of herself posing in an embellished mini dress lined with peekaboo white ostrich feathers.

The dress, made by designer Nadine Merabi, featured a corseted, waist-cinching bodice in beaded mesh material, delicate white belt, and wrap skirt detailing, and had a semi-sheer sheen that made it a true showstopper.

Amanda shared the photo on social media to widespread fan delight. She captioned the image, which shows her sitting in a pristine marbled bathroom holding an assortment of red, pink, and gold heart-shaped balloons: "Birthday celebrations continue."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.