Amanda Holden's rare skin condition that's put her off surgery Amanda suffers from keloid skin, a condition that affects healing after an injury

Amanda Holden, 51, previously revealed she suffers from keloid skin, a condition that means when you heal from a skin injury, you're left with a thick raised scar often bigger than the original wound.

It's this skin condition, also known as keloid scarring, that has put Amanda off having cosmetic surgery. Speaking to You Magazine last year, Amanda revealed why she wouldn't be going under the knife. "I have keloid skin, which makes [surgery] not such a great proposition," she said.

"Keloids are an abnormal wound healing type caused by an overgrowth of scar tissue," explains skincare expert Nurse Lucy Phillips, founder of Southampton clinic Kaizen Medical. "Keloids are typically pink or red but can darken over time.

"Sometimes the scar can be much bigger than the actual wound itself and has a smooth surface but lumpy and ridged edge. They can develop anywhere on the body, but they are more common after piercings, tattoos, puncture wounds and injection sites."

Amanda looks ageless without surgery thanks to regular tweakments

Keloid scars sometimes don't appear until months after the injury and can take years to fade. They're more common in darker skin tones and tend to be hairless and darker than the surrounding skin.

Amanda isn't the only celebrity to suffer from keloid skin. Kylie Jenner has a keloid scar on her thigh, from an injury she sustained as a child. She's spoken openly about the scar, writing on Instagram in 2015: "I love my scar."

Kylie Jenner's keloid scar can be seen here

While keloid skin has deterred Amanda from surgery thus far, she does undergo tweakments, including Morpheus8, a combined radiofrequency and microneedling procedure that stimulates collagen production (hence her seemingly ageless appearance), as well as collagen wave facials to keep her skin looking plump.

Amanda first had Morpheus8 ahead of the Britain's Got Talent live shows in 2020, writing on Instagram: "The results have been absolutely amazing. I’ve noticed a real plumpness to my skin and it’s much tighter. I’m more than happy to shout from the rooftops about how brilliant this new treatment is! It’s been the best hour investment for looking at least five years younger."

