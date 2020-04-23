8 back massagers to help ease your achy isolation muscles We all need a home massage right now!

Working from home in isolation means hunching over a small table, sitting on the sofa all day or - in some cases - working from your bed. Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a home office, and as a result many of us have been left with achy muscles in desperate need of a massage. Of course, there’s no chance of that happening during lockdown, but you don’t have to go to a professional to help limber your muscles. These at-home massage tools will help with everything from specific muscle pain to general relaxation...

This wraparound massager fits comfortably to your body, making it a great option if you're working from home and need some relief at your desk.

Neck massager, £39.99, Amazon

If most of your tension is in your neck and shoulders, a pillow should help to tackle it - especially when attached to the top of a chair. This one has four heated massage nodes to really work your muscles, and will turn off automatically after 15 minutes to ensure you don’t overwork them.

Corldess massage pillow, £35.99, Amazon

If you have serious back pain, look for a massager built to apply strong pressure to the whole back. This one from HoMedics has two tracks for both back and shoulder massage, with different speed settings. It’s a shopper favourite, with great online reviews.

Gel back and shoulder massager, £199.99, Argos

Tackle specific areas with the help of a handheld massager, which can be used anywhere on the body including thighs, calves and feet. You can adjust the strength of the massage depending on whether you want deep tissue or not, and it is long enough to be able to reach your own back.

Deep tissue cordless massager, £79.99, Argos

This massager is designed to help you stretch out your back - perfect if you sit hunched all day. The pressure points massage your spine as you stretch, and all you need to do is lie back and relax.

Back stretcher, £16.99, Amazon

This affordable little hand roller is an easy buy if you want to target specific areas in the legs, arms or shoulders. It makes it more difficult to reach your back, though.

Massage roller ball, £8.99, Amazon

Choose a shiatsu massager which has different speeds depending on how much pressure you want for a real treat. It comes with three different attachments, and a cover to use for facial massage.

Handheld shiatsu massager, £29.99, Argos

Want something hard-hitting? This gun is pricey, but seriously effective. It works to target very specific areas of the body, and claims to travel 60% deeper than vibration massagers for more immediate results. Sounds dreamy!

Theragun device, £300, Theragun

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.