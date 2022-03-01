Millie Mackintosh shares 'super sexy' photo after body sculpting treatment The new mum has an event coming up that she wants to 'look and feel her best' for

Millie Mackintosh has been open about her post-baby body struggles and this week shared her secret for feeling her best.

The former Made in Chelsea star, 32, posted a series of videos of herself having a body sculpting treatment at London aesthetic clinic Ricari Studios, writing: "Just had the most incredible body sculpting treatment.

Loading the player...

Millie Mackintosh shared a behind-the-scenes look at her body sculpting session

"I have got an important event coming up and I want to look and feel my best. Since giving birth I've had a lot of water retention in my legs and stomach."

The treatment, which involves two LED laser rollers being massaged over areas of cellulite, stimulates collagen and elastin production to reduce fatty deposits and enhance blood flow and lymphatic drainage, to smooth skin and give a healthy glow.

Millie Mackintosh was glowing after her treatment

The painless procedure ends with a facial massage, with Millie saying she "didn't want it to end."

For the treatment, Millie donned a fetching body stocking, writing: "I got to wear a super sexy body stocking," sharing a smiling photo of herself in the garment.

Millie Mackintosh wore this body stocking for her sculpting treatment

The treatment takes an hour and costs £245.

Millie's not the only fan of body sculpting treatments. Just last week Louise Redknapp revealed that she's a fan of Lipoform, a non-surgical body treatment that sculpts and tightens the skin in as little as 30 minutes, restoring firmness and smoothness through a pain-free radiofrequency device.

Since giving birth to her second daughter Aurelia in November 2021, Millie has been vocal about her body, telling her 1.4 million Instagram followers: "Some days I look in the mirror and I’m frustrated that things don’t look how I want them to."

Millie Mackintosh is open with her followers on Instagram

She shared her exercise regime too, explaining: "I’m focused on what makes me feel good, I’ve started exercising again, there is nothing like the endorphins I get after! I’m aiming to do pilates weekly to strengthen my core, then a mix of cardio and weights twice per week."

