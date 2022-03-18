World Sleep Day: 6 best sleep supplements to try if you're struggling to sleep right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Struggle to sleep at night? Sometimes even the best sleepers among us struggle to drift off. We've all had those nights that no matter how many pillow sprays you spritz or soothing baths you take before bed, you still lie awake for hours on end.

That's when it's time to bring in the sleep supplements. We're not talking about sleeping pills that will knock you out – for 2022 it's all about the natural sleep aids that are designed to help improve the quality and duration of sleep without that drowsy morning after feeling.

READ: 20 best things to help you sleep: The tips, tricks & products you need to try

MORE: 7 mattresses on Amazon that shoppers can't stop raving about

There are several ingredients to look for in your sleep supp; experts advise prioritising sleep supplements with magnesium, 5 HTP, CBD and valerian.

These are the best sleep supplements to keep on your bedside table

JS Health PM+ Sleep + Mind Relaxation, £24.99 for 30 tablets, Amazon

These black sleep supplements, created by nutritionist Jessica Sepel, include super soother lavender, along with magnesium, passionflower and chamomile. The capsules have quite a strong lavender smell, which may put some people off, but reviews sing the praises of how these improve their sleep from the very first night.

Kalms One A Night, £4 for 50, Amazon

This super-affordable sleep supplement is possibly the first one that springs to mind when you think of natural sleep pills and they're fantastic for the price, calming the mind with traditional soothing ingredient valerian.

"Valerian is perhaps the most popular herb used to aid sleep. It can be used on its own, but is often combined with other herbs such as Passion Flower or Hops," says Dr Sarah Brewer, GP and medical director of Healthspan.

These capsules have a 74% four or five star rating on Amazon, testament to their popularity.

OTO Sleep Drops, £69, John Lewis

CBD is an essential on any poor sleeper's bedtime table, helping soothe you into a peaceful sleep. A CBD-infused sleep supplement can be especially helpful in getting you back to sleep if you wake in the night. In these peppermint flavour drops the CBD is blended with lavender for calming, butterfly pea flower which is also designed to calm and field mint and spearmint flavouring for that pleasant minty taste. OTO says you should see a difference in the quality of your sleep after three days of usage, but when we tried them we slept better from the very first night.

John Lewis shoppers love these, with 41 five star reviews.

RELATED: 8 surprising sleep tips from the royals: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, the Queen

Healthspan Night Time 5-HTP, £16.99 for 60 capsules, Amazon

According to Dr Sarah Brewer, studies show that 5-HTP can help you fall asleep faster and extends the length of time spent in REM (rapid eye movement, or dreaming) sleep, so you wake up feeling more refreshed.

Reviewers love these sleep supplements for helping them to feel calmer before bed, helping them drift off

Healthspan Opti-Magnesium, £11.99 for 90, Amazon

Magnesium is involved in the creation of the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin. "It also has a relaxing effect on muscles to help you fall asleep more quickly, plus reduces restless legs syndrome in which jerking and unpleasant sensations in the legs can make it difficult to fall asleep," says Dr Sarah Brewer.

Reviewers say they take these instead of medically prescribed sleeping pills and were equally impressed by their effect.

RELATED: This is how much sleep you need to lose weight, say doctors

Viridian Cherry Night, £17.51 for 150g, Amazon

"Cherries are rich in melatonin and magnesium, which are particularly good for people who battle with restless sleep," says Shabir Daya, founder of online pharmacy Victoria Health. "You have to use it on a daily basis to reap the benefits."

To use this, stir one heaped teaspoon of Cherry Night Powder into water or juice and drink one hour before bed. Cherry Night does not work immediately and your body needs to adapt and can take approx. 2 weeks before you notice any changes.

Reviewers say: "You will sleep the sleep of sublime sleep and dream wondrously without any delirious side effects"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.