Zoe Ball pulls out of Comic Relief for health reasons - details

Presenter Zoe Ball has shared the disappointing news she is unable to present Comic Relief this Friday evening after testing positive for Covid.

The Radio 2 star posted a picture of her fun Red Nose Day nails on Twitter and Instagram, captioned: "pook! fell at last hurdle and have had positive lat flows this am- noooooooo - gorgeous @AleshaOfficial is going to work the double shift tonight on @ComicRelief, I owe you lady love - good luck to A, Lenny, David, Paddy, AJ, Vernon, & the @comicrelief gang."

Zoe reassured fans they're still in for a treat, commenting: "There are so many brilliant treats in store tonight. I'll be watching & supporting from bed (probably in full make-up, outfit, heels and all) might invite @joeldommett over #sickbay."

Joel Dommett also had to pull out of presenting the charity show due to Covid, telling Instagram followers: "Super annoyed to report that I have the vid. This unfortunately means I have to pull out of hosting @comicrelief".

Vernon Kay stepped in to cover, Joel, with the comedian saying: "My incredible replacement is the better looking, more talented @vernonkay who is ace. I'll be watching from home donating loads of money like everyone else!"

Zoe Ball posted this photo of her positive test - and her cute Red Nose Day nails

Zoe's celebrity followers were quick to send support to the unwell star, sending messages of kindness, with Jessie Ware writing: "Argh rest up Zoe!" and Joel Dommett saying "Rest up.. you will feel fine in a couple of days!"

The star's fans rushed to share their well wishes too, writing: "Oh No! Not Good! Rest up lovely and get well soon," and "Nooooooooo! Cruel! Feel better soon - enjoy being on the other side."

Joel Dommett posted this lighthearted photo to share he had Covid

We're wishing Zoe a speedy recovery!

