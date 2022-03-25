Celine Dion shares poignant message amid health battle: 'Life is precious'

Celine Dion has been out of the spotlight for months while she recovers from unknown health issues.

While she hasn't revealed specifics about her condition, apart from it having left her unable to perform, Celine did return to Instagram on Thursday with a poignant message about life in a behind-the-scenes throwback video for her hit song A New Day Has Come.

WATCH: Celine Dion's health battle explained

In the clip, Celine explained the meaning behind the lyrics, saying: "We're trying to capture love around the world. I think with what happened in the world, people are realizing how life is precious and sometimes you have to just go [down] to go back up again.

"But we're trying to capture love, and the spirit of different people, different moods – and what I'm seeing here tonight is definitely happiness and the real stuff."

Captioning the clip, her team admitted that the song's meaning is still just as powerful today.

Celine's song still resonates today

They wrote: "Another behind-the-scenes clip! Take a peek at the making of the official video for #ANewDayHasCome. 20 years later, the song's meaning still resonates as strongly as ever! – Team Celine."

Fans were quick to react, with many expressing their love for the song and labeling it "meaningful" and "uplifting". Others begged for an update on Celine's health, with one responding: "Wish we had news about Celine [crying face emoji]."

Celine – who was forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency in October due to her health – revealed recently that she is still not well enough to perform and has had to cancel the remaining shows of the North America leg of her Courage World Tour.

Celine hasn't performed live since 2021

In a heartfelt message, Celine wrote: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.

"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again.

"Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me. - Celine x."

