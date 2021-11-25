Celine Dion's fans send singer their support following latest update amid health battle The My Heart Will Go On singer deserves a much-needed rest

Celine Dion has been keeping a relatively low profile since postponing her Las Vegas tour dates in October, with a focus on restoring her health.

MORE: Celine Dion celebrates incredible career milestone with fans amid health scare

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker was devastated after being forced to cancel her upcoming dates after suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms" which luckily aren't "serious" but nonetheless incredibly distressing for her.

Celine has not spoken anymore about her illness, but her fans have been desperate to know how she is getting on.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Celine Dion delivers unfortunate news in heartfelt video

This week, the award-winning star shared a new post on Instagram, showing the official video of her song L’amour existe encore following a digital upgrade.

MORE: Celine Dion's fans issue desperate pleas over her health after new post

MORE: Celine Dion shows off her dance moves in celebratory video amid health scare

In the caption, she made no reference to her health, but simply wrote: "The official music video for “L’amour existe encore” also got a digital upgrade… See it on YouTube in remastered HD (Link in bio)."

Fans were quick to comment on her wellbeing, with one writing: "How's Celine? Give us some news please," while another wrote: "How are you Celine? Please stay safe." A third added: "How are you feeling?"

Celine Dion's fans sent their support after the star shared a new post

The mom-of-three's sister Claudette, recently spoke to French magazine, Voici to talk about her famous sibling's health battle.

MORE: All we know about Celine Dion's health update

MORE: Celine Dion's sister gives honest update on Celine's health after devastating news

She said: "What's happening to her is sad. But it's not serious. Celine always confides in me and asks for advice when something is wrong. I know she's in good spirits."

In her initial statement, Celine said she was postponing until March 22, and it doesn't look like there has been any change to that date.

The Canadian star can't wait to go back on stage

Celine's statement read: "I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words.

"My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful.

"I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.