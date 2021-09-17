The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed The Think Twice hitmaker has lost weight since her husband's death

Celine Dion has always been blessed with a trim figure – but ever since her husband's death in 2016, fans have queried her slimmer frame.

The Think Twice hitmaker has never revealed how much weight she has lost in the years that have followed, but previously admitted she is feeling "strong and feminine" after making some changes to her lifestyle.

MORE: Celine Dion looks breathtaking in plunging tuxedo as she shares emotional message

Celine has also insisted in the past that genetics play a huge part in her appearance. She previously told The Guardian: "I have been thin all my life. Nobody in my family is overweight."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion's style evolution

However, Celine is aware of concern for her health among her fans, telling ABC News in 2019: "It’s true that I'm a little thinner. Everything's fine, nothing's wrong."

"I'm doing this for me. I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy," she added to The Sun last year.

One reason for her change in appearance is her newfound love of ballet. "I do [ballet] four times a week," she told People last year. "People say, 'She’s a lot thinner,' but I'm working hard. I like to move and (weight loss) comes with it."

MORE: Celine Dion's incredible throwback will blow you away

SEE: Celine Dion's legs go on for miles in chic white mini-dress

Celine does ballet four times a week

Dancing around on stage during her performances no doubt plays another part in her image overhaul. Celine will typically have shows at least six times a week and is gearing up for another Las Vegas residency in November.

"Dancing has been in my DNA all of my life. It’s a dream. And so hard!" she added to People.

Celine admitted her image overhaul is for herself

Whatever she's doing to keep in shape is working wonders for her mental health. "I feel stronger, more beautiful, more grounded," she told ABC News. "There’s this power and this strength that comes with that maturity."

And Celine has a defiant message to those who criticise her appearance, telling The Sun in January 2020: "If I like it, I don't want to talk about it. Don't bother. Don't take a picture. If you like it, I'll be there. If you don't, leave me alone."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.