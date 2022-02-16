Amy Robach glistens in post-workout photo ahead of new adventure The GMA star is heading out soon!

Amy Robach must be getting very excited as she's just days away from her latest adventure, which will see her broadcasting live from The Galápagos Islands.

READ: GMA's Amy Robach inundated with support after health update on Instagram

But before she heads off, the fitness enthusiast has made sure to get in some more workouts – and she glistened in a photo posted following an intense one. In the snapshot, Amy posed with her fitness buddy, Nikki, and the sweat was apparent on her skin-tight white gym top. However, the glamorous TV host still managed to look beautifully fresh-faced with some striking make-up.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach stuns in tiny bikini inside glamorous home

Amy also rocked a pair of gorgeous navy leggings, some snazzy sneakers as well as a whole host of jewelry, including several gold bracelets and a small earring.

WOW: Amy Robach looks sensational as she takes to the stage in new birthday photos

SEE: Amy Robach leaves David Muir baffled in hilarious backstage video

Meanwhile Nikki looked gorgeous in a navy gym top and black leggings.

Although the pair are both keen fitness fanatics who have trained for the Berlin Marathon together in the past, they did look a little exhausted as they shared their selfie.

In her caption, Amy revealed just what they were doing, as she said: "Post 4.5 miles on the [tread]mill."

Amy and Nikki put in the hard work!

The popular star heads out to the Galápagos next week, and she shared details of her upcoming adventure with fans on Tuesday.

The exciting venture would take her away from the comfort of her home and family, although if her last trip is any indication, she might be accompanied once again by husband Andrew Shue.

MORE: Good Morning America pays loving birthday tribute to Amy Robach

MORE: Amy Robach sparks fan response after T. J. Holmes' hilarious reaction to her return

"Yes currently packing [laughter emojis] Adventure with us live all next week from…. The Galápagos @goodmorningamerica @abcgma3," she captioned her post.

Fans and colleagues immediately took to the comments to congratulate and support her, with Gio Benitez writing: "So excited about this," and her mother Joan commenting: "Looking forward to watching your amazing adventures!!"

The friends regularly train together

A fan said: "Wow! Keep inspiring! Look forward to seeing your adventures," with another also adding: "Omg, will miss seeing you with the rest of the team on GMA3 with that being said excited to see and hear about your adventure."

This isn't the GMA host's first foray into thrilling international expeditions, as just in November, she embarked on a week-long expedition to icy Antarctica.

WOW: Amy Robach enjoys lush seaside vacation with sensational new swimsuit picture

READ: GMA's Amy Robach reveals she's 'so happy' as she delivers long-awaited update

A statement by the network at the time explained Amy's role. It read: "Good Morning America sends GMA3 and 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach on a one-week expedition to Antarctica, providing a firsthand look at global warming and what it foretells for our future."

She shared several breathtaking visuals from her visit to the bottom of the Earth, including videos of ice-covered oceans and penguins in the wild.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.