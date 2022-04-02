Today host Jenna Bush Hager has praised her mom, former First Lady Laura Bush, for never talking to Jenna nor her twin sister Barbara about weight or appearance.

The conversation emerged as Jenna told co-host Hoda Kotb that during a trip to the grocery store, Jenna's two daughters - Mila, eight, and six-year-old Poppy - saw a magazine with a picture of Jenna that claimed she had lost 30lbs.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager praises mom Laura Bush after sharing emotional story about daughters

"I was at the front register with my two daughters who were asking for sweets, and I am paying and Mila says, 'Mom you are on the cover of a magazine,'" shared Jenna, adding that the young girl then yelled: "What are lbs?"

Hoda commented how wonderful it was that Mila had not been taught what pounds were, and Jenna said: "I will never. And I had a mother that never [did].

"She never said things like, 'Gosh, my hair looks terrible. Or, 'I look terrible.' Or 'This dress looks bad on me.' And somebody [once] said, 'Well I can't believe she never had that talk to herself.' And I said, 'No, I'm sure she said it to herself, but she never said it out loud in front of her girls.'"

Jenna, who is mom to a son as well, also revealed that even as an adult her mom still encourages her to look past appearance, admitting that during a conversation about working out, Laura told her to give herself "grace".

Jenna is mom to two girls

"I had three babies, so [my body is] going to look this way. And would I choose perfect abs or them?" Jenna revealed.

Hoda and Jenna never leave any doubt to fans that they are genuine friends in and out of the studio, and Hoda's support of Jenna's parenting is all the more proof.

It also comes after she shared a sweet tribute to the star commending her for her latest career milestone.

Jenna and Hoda are close friends

The impressive duo hosted a talk with a live audience in New York City Monday night to discuss Jenna's book, Everything Beautiful In Its Time, and Hoda celebrated Jenna with a beautiful dedication on Instagram, writing: "Beautiful night with my dear @jennabhager. She walks this earth with her heart on the outside for all to see."

The TV personality is an avid writer as well, having three children's books and a memoir written with her twin Barbara Pierce Bush about growing up within the "Bush dynasty."

