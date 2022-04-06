Kate Garraway gives difficult update on Derek Draper's health The presenter said her husband has similar issues to Bruce Willis

Kate Garraway likened her husband Derek Draper's health issues to those Bruce Willis is suffering from.

Bruce Willis' family recently shared that the actor is suffering from aphasia of the speech which makes it difficult to talk, with many people suffering from the condition making mistakes with how they word sentences. For example, choosing the wrong word or putting words together incorrectly.

WATCH: Kate Garraway talked about Derek Draper's speech issues on GMB

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, alongside actor Chris Ellison who also suffers with aphasia, Kate said: "In a sense Derek – because of Covid – has a version of this where he can understand, sometimes do odd words and but can't express himself."

Chris' wife appeared on the show with him to help him communicate and discussed the loneliness she feels, which Kate sympathised with. "It's very interesting what you say Anita about the loneliness of that because you've lost that relationship and that ability for others to see your partner."

Derek originally contracted Covid in March 2020 and has been bedridden since. He spent over a year in hospital and requires 24-hour care, with Kate saying in February 2022 that her husband is "still terribly affected by Covid" and that the illness has "undoubtedly" impacted his "brain connections to his body".

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

When asked how her husband is mentally in February 2022, Kate told Ben Shephard and Dr. Hilary Jones: "I don't know about mental wellbeing if I'm absolutely honest because he is still so affected in terms of communication and mobility that I wouldn't feel qualified to say whether it had had an impact in terms of depression and anxiety.

In February Kate shared that Derek had been to Mexico for treatment, but was reluctant to share too much about what the treatment is, saying on GMB: “I want to be slightly careful about saying too much, because I’m aware everybody will go, 'What is the trial?'"

Kate and Derek's home has been adapted since his illness

Derek was due to return to Mexico for 28 days in March 2022 for more treatment, though Kate is yet to speak about how this went.

