Kylie Minogue took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news she has tested positive for Covid so would be unable to star in Comic Relief as planned.

The singer told her fans: "So sorry to miss my planned visit to #BBCGhosts Button House for #ComicRelief2022 as I’ve been recovering from Covid. I WILL, however, be watching @BBCOne 7pm Friday to see what fun @comicrelief has in store for us! Don’t forget to tune in & support the incredible work they do!"

Kylie's fans were quick to rally around, with supportive comments including, "So sorry to hear. Wishing you all the best for a speedy recovery" and, "Wishing you a speedy and safe recovery goddess! Rest well and get better soon!"

The Spinning Around star isn't the only celebrity who has been forced to pull out of Red Nose Day due to Covid. Presenters Zoe Ball and Joel Dommett have both tested positive and are now unable to host the show.

Zoe shared the sad news with her Instagram followers on Friday, writing: "Fell at last hurdle and have had positive lat flows this am," going on to explain that Alesha Dixon would be taking her place fronting the show.

Kylie Minogue has been forced to pull out of Comic Relief

Vernon Kay is replacing Joel, who earlier this week told fans he was struck down with coronavirus, writing on Instagram: "Super annoyed to report that I have the vid. This unfortunately means I have to pull out of hosting @comicrelief."

Covid has also seen the Dancing On Ice final postponed as host Holly Willoughby is currently at home recovering from the virus.

Zoe Ball has also dropped out after contracting Covid

We're wishing all the stars a speedy recovery!

