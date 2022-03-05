Nadia Sawalha left in tears as husband Mark Adderly opens up about eating disorder The Loose Women star and her husband marked Eating Disorder Awareness Week

Nadia Sawalha was left in tears on Saturday as she and husband Mark Adderly marked Eating Disorder Awareness Week.

PHOTOS: Inside Nadia Sawalha’s house where she’s isolating with coronavirus

The couple recorded a video for their YouTube series, How to Stay Married, as they both opened up about the effects that eating disorders had had on the pair of them. In her caption, the Loose Women star explained: "It's been eating disorder awareness week this week. So @mark_adderley and I had a brutally honest conversation about our own disordered eating in our series How to Stay Married… so far."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha gets emotional after husband Mark Adderly's confession

She continued: "I found it hugely upsetting but am also so relieved that the worst is behind me and that I have found peace.

SEE: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha melts hearts with rare photo of daughters

MORE: Nadia Sawalha reveals argument with husband following home disaster

"I was truly taken aback by Mark's honesty. I was, also enormously proud of him. It's rare to hear a man talk in the way that Mark does about disordered eating."

She finished by adding: "We are not professionally trained and give no advice. We simply share our experiences in the hope that some of what we say chimes with you and gives small comfort. A shared experience is a powerful thing."

Nadia and Mark married in 2002

In the video, she shared on Instagram, Nadia got teary as Mark spoke openly about his battles.

READ: Nadia Sawalha reveals worrying health condition as she asks for advice from fans

MORE: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha opens up about 'extreme' dieting and journey to body acceptance

The clip ended with Nadia wiping a tear away from her eye after she opened up about guilt whenever she had confronted her husband about eating too much.

Mark offered an olive branch, telling her that he knew it came from a "light-hearted" place.

The pair spoke openly about eating disorders

Fans were touched by Nadia and Mark's openness, as one penned: "Wow, such an amazing episode. You both are so honest and so real. Thank you for this. It was very moving."

A second added: "Eating disorders are cruel unlike any other addiction in life - you cannot give up food... everyday is a battle. Thank you for talking so honestly."

MORE: Nadia Sawalha's 'disgraceful behaviour' leaves Loose Women fans in stitches

READ: Nadia Sawalha reveals reason for 'heartbreak' following Loose Women drama

A third shared: "Thank you both. My daughter has disordered eating associated with very high anxiety, and it's devastating to not be able to just 'take it all away' so that she doesn't suffer, devastating."

Many others simply shared heart emojis in the comments section.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.