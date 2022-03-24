Nadia Sawalha breaks down in tears discussing her husband's mental health: 'Inside I'm really scared'

Nadia Sawalha was reduced to tears this week talking about her husband Mark Adderley's mental health.

The couple spoke on their joint podcast How To Stay Marrie d about a "really difficult few weeks," which saw Mark "dip into a depression that lasted for a week." Nadia explained that Mark was diagnosed with bipolar 2 last June, calling it: "A terribly frightening, major breakdown and truly truly awful," with Mark sharing he'd had a dip in his mental health this month.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha cried during the podcast

"I could quite literally feel a fizzing in my head, a dissociative removal from human relationships," Mark said. "I lost the ability to see the point of anything."

Nadia broke down in tears as she sympathised with her husband, saying: "I go off to Loose Women, and I'm smiling but inside I'm really scared. It's petrifying – nothing will work for me to show you any light."

This isn't the first time Nadia has become upset on her podcast. Earlier in March, the couple opened up about the effects that eating disorders had had on the pair of them, with both suffering in the past.

Mark posted a sweet tribute to Nadia on his Instagram

Mark took to Instagram to share his appreciation for his wife. The TV producer, 52, praised Nadia, 47, for her support and for catering for: "my sudden inexplicable dips into darkness", even acknowledging the toll it takes on her.

Next to two snaps of the loved-up couple, Mark wrote: "A big shout out to this one @nadiasawalha who has been a beacon of tolerance, kindness, patience and understanding over a period of almost two weeks that has been an absolute helter-skelter of bipolar peaks and troughs.

"I’ve tried to keep the highs and lows hidden from our various platforms - but it has been a very jangly time. I just wanted to reiterate that it is often forgotten just how difficult and challenging it is for the partners of someone struggling with their mental health. These helpers or partners go through their own mental health crises when those they love nosedive into the hell of depression.

Nadia and Mark share two daughters

Aside from the masses of fans who rushed to praise Mark for his candid post, Nadia was the first to comment, writing: "Oh sweetheart thank you for these lovely words. In sickness and in health is a beautiful vow. You are the smartest funniest most loyal person I know and I thank the universe for putting us in front of each other! Can’t imagine a life without you."

