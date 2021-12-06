I'm a Celeb's Louise Minchin shares romantic story of how she met her husband The former BBC Breakfast star married her childhood sweetheart

I'm a Celeb's Louise Minchin revealed that she married her childhood crush on Sunday night's episode of the ITV reality show, when she shared the romantic story of how she met her husband.

Speaking to the other celebs, Louise explained that she fell in love with him when she was only 13 years old, but would only begin a romantic relationship years later.

She told her fellow campmates: "I was about 13 when this story started…I used to go to a particular beach in Cornwall at a particular time of the year. There was this guy on the beach that I was obsessed with. He was much older than me. Five years older than me, but I didn't know that at the time.

"He played the guitar, had a surfboard, was really cool… I used to call him the guy in the Kinks T-shirt."

She continued: "Forward wind many years later. There's a girl called Ali, she's got two older brothers…"

"Forward a few more years, I'm 28 at this stage. Ali and I are having a conversation we'd never had before about going on holiday to the beach.. and I was like, 'Oh, that's the beach I used to go to.' Then I'm like, 'Did one of your brothers used to wear a Kinks t-shirt?' She was like, 'How do you know that?' 'I was in love with him when I was 13!'"

Louise explained that she was in a serious relationship at the time before describing the first time she properly met her husband. She said: "So I see him at Ali's next party and I bounce up to him and say, 'It's so funny, I must tell you, I used to be in love with you when I was 13,' and before I walk off, he says, deadpan: 'When you chuck your boyfriend, give me a call.'"

She continued: "So I did, I chucked my boyfriend. Less than a year later we got married."

Who is Louise Minchin's husband?

The former BBC Breakfast presenter is married to David Minchin and has been since 1998 when they married in a small church in Hampshire.

David is a restauranteur and investor. The couple share two daughters together, Mia and Scarlett, who are 19 and 16 respectively.

The family live in rural Cheshire along with their two labradors Waffle and Ruby.

