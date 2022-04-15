Jennifer Aniston recalls never prioritizing her sleep health afrer diagnosis with fans   

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has shared how her sleep insomnia became something that she “really struggled” with after years of not believing it was a priority.

"It used to be the last thing on the list, but you can't really abide by the three pillars of health — which are diet, exercise and sleep — if you can't really exercise and you can't really eat right if you haven't slept well because your body clock is so completely thrown off,” she shaed.

The actress revealed she has battled insomnia, sleep walking and anxiety over the years.

"I think it started somewhere in my 30s or even earlier, but you just don't start to notice the effects of a lack of sleep when we're younger because we're so invincible," the 53-year-old told People.

"It began as something that I would just accept and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day and your work and your mind function and your physique."

