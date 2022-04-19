Robin Roberts shares 'difficult' health update on partner Amber after cancer diagnosis The GMA star has been with Amber for 17 years

Robin Roberts shared a "difficult" update on her partner Amber Laign's health this week following her breast cancer diagnosis last year.

The Good Morning America anchor – who is a breast cancer survivor herself – opened up about the internal struggles she faces being Amber's main caregiver, and the feelings of "helplessness" she battles with.

"When you're the patient, you know what you're doing. You have your treatment, your doctors, you have people watching over you helping you," she explained to Extra.

"When you're on the other end as a caregiver, you feel helpless and that has been difficult," Robin added. "I don't like the feeling of helplessness.

"Even though I can help her navigate what it's like to be a cancer patient… Some things that didn't happen to me happened to her, which has delayed her treatment."

Robin and Amber have been together for 17 years

Praising her partner of 17 years, Robin went on: "Amber is a light. Any time that light is dimmed, it just breaks my heart because that's not who she is. But she is amazing. She's got her spirits up again and we know we're going to tackle it.

"We can handle it. Together we will. She encourages me now as much as she did before when she was the caregiver."

Robin revealed Amber's health woes back in February, explaining that she had been diagnosed with cancer last year, but was now ready for the news to be shared in public.

Robin shared an update on Amber's cancer treatment

"At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer," she said in a video on Instagram. “She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy."

She continued: "Thankfully, the prognosis is good, and we are so thankful to our family and close friends who have known this and kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others."

The 61-year-old emotionally reflected on her own cancer battle, adding: "She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges, like my journey with cancer, it's my turn now to be there for her as she was for me."

