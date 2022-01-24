Robin Roberts' GMA co-stars update viewers on star's health following COVID news The GMA anchor revealed her unfortunate diagnosis last week

Fans of Good Morning America have sorely been missing Robin Roberts' presence over the past few instalments.

She finally broke her silence last week when she revealed that she had tested positive for COVID and was in the process of recovery.

Her co-stars took to the air at the start of a new week to share news of her health and discuss when she would be returning to TV.

WATCH: GMA's Robin Roberts and Ginger Zee bring fans to tears with unbelievably emotional update

George Stephanopoulos, Cecilia Vega, and Linsey Davis commandeered the latest instalment of the morning news show, and mentioned Robin's condition right at the start.

"As mentioned last week, Robin has tested positive for COVID, so she is out for a bit," George said, followed by Cecilia adding: "Her symptoms, thankfully, have been mild.

"She is home resting. She's going to be joining us when she's feeling better, and we are thinking of our friend this morning," to which Linsey responded: "Of course we are."

Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA. Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid. Grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I’m doing well. Looking forward to returning as soon as I can. #ThankfulThursday 🙏🏾 #HappyFridayEve ❤️ — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) January 21, 2022

Robin revealed the reason for her absence in a tweet

After a long period of silence while away from GMA, during which several fans wondered whether she'd gone part time, Robin broke the news on Twitter.

The journalist shared the news on Thursday in a statement, saying: "Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA.

"Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid. Grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I’m doing well. Looking forward to returning as soon as I can."

The star has kept a low profile on social media since testing positive but via her dog Lukas' Instagram account, she shared an update of her whereabouts, revealing that she is currently isolating at her country home in Connecticut.

The anchor revealed her whereabouts via her dog's Instagram account

Fans were quick to send Robin their well wishes via Lukas' account, with one writing: "Take care of mama and have her get well soon," to which Robin responded: "Thank you."

