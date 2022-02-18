Robin Roberts says she's 'still smiling' following uplifting career moment The Good Morning America star shared the moment with her followers

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts has not stopped smiling thanks to her uplifting career moment. The anchor, who has been a favorite on the show for a number of years, welcomed Hollywood superstars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg on to the show on Thursday to discuss their upcoming film, Uncharterd.

MORE: Robin Roberts urged to stay safe and warm as she shares new update from her current location

Robin was clearly thrilled to have the actors in the studio alongside co-stars Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, as she was seen beaming at Tom and Mark in the snap shared to her Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robin Roberts shares candid video of co-star Michael Strahan behind the scenes

The anchor shared in the caption: "Still smiling from having @Markwahlberg and @Tomholland1996 on GMA this morning! Such great energy talking about their upcoming movie #unchartered."

Fans were clearly thrilled for Robin and took to the comments section to praise the interview. One person wrote: "An extremely engaging and entertaining moment of GMA! Thanks," as a second agreed, commenting: "That was a great interview. I also loved the Tyler Perry interview today too, I was laughing so hard!"

MORE: Amy Robach shares rare backstage photo revealing pre-show traditions

MORE: Michael Strahan celebrates love with sweet family photos to mark special day

Good Morning America welcomed Tom Holland and Mark Whalberg

A third added: "You three did an awesome job as always with that interview. Love Marks movies. Looking forward to watching it. Thanks Tyler Perry and you all for the laughs in that interview as well. Continued Blessings." A fourth also wrote: "Was fun to watch they have natural chemistry!"

Meanwhile, Robin recently returned from a sun-soaked trip to Florida with her partner Amber Laign, with whom she has been in a relationship for 16 years, and took the opportunity to share with her fans the drastic change in scenery upon arriving back home in Connecticut.

She shared an amazing video to her large following online of her garden looking wintery and beautiful, covered in inches of snow. Robin captioned the clip: "Not in Key Largo anymore! Woke up to a Winter Wonderland in CT."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.