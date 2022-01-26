Robin Roberts returns virtually to host GMA after COVID diagnosis

Robin Roberts gave fans a reason to rejoice when she revealed that she was finally back on Good Morning America, but not in the way you'd expect.

Post her positive COVID diagnosis, the television personality returned to host the show from her home studio, appearing virtually alongside the main anchors' table.

She was greeted warmly by her co-hosts Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, with Cecilia Vega filling in for her again this morning.

"Michael, Cecilia, and I are so happy to welcome Robin back from home," George said as Robin appeared beside them, looking as healthy as ever.

She revealed that she was doing much better and tested negative yesterday, saying: "I strive to be a positive person. I have never been so thankful to be and test negative as I did yesterday and this morning."

Robin further elaborated that her symptoms were quite mild and that she was able to recover at her country home, but it was the support of those around her that got her through.

"Thank the three of you for your sweet text messages, hearing from the ABC family, the GMA, who're incredible, viewers really lifted my spirits. That and all the chicken soup that was sent my way," she added with a smile.

Robin joined her GMA co-hosts virtually from her home studio

The popular GMA host revealed to fans before the day's instalment aired that she would be making her virtual return to the show with one of her morning wisdom videos.

"Good morning again Lil' Man Lukas. What is this, is this 2020 again? No, no," she started off saying as she played with her dog while at home.

She then read out her morning prayers while also revealing that her partner Amber Laign was with her, revealing that she was thankful "sweet Amber never tested positive."

"Grateful for all the love and support. Bless you all! And thankful to be back on GMA from my home studio. Here's a little #WednesdayWisdom for you. #cmon," she captioned her video.

The GMA host delivered her morning wisdom video from home

Fans took to the comments to wish her well and celebrate her return, with one saying: "Good Morning Robin!!!! Glad you are feeling better," and another adding: "Welcome 'back' Robin!! So glad to see your smiling face this morning again and to know you're feeling better."

