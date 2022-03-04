Robin Roberts shares new photo of partner Amber resting at home as she thanks fans for their support The Good Morning America star's partner was diagnosed with breast cancer last year

Robin Roberts recently went public with the devastating news that her partner Amber Laign had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

MORE: Robin Roberts urged to stay safe and warm as she shares new update from her current location

While Amber has been battling the disease since last year, they decided to keep it out of the spotlight until now.

Since the news has been made public, Robin and Amber have received supportive messages from fans around the country.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts shares glimpse inside Connecticut home

Most recently, the Good Morning America star shared a new photo of Amber resting in the garden at their country home in Connecticut during a recent snow day.

MORE: Robin Roberts inundated with prayers as she shares health news

MORE: Robin Roberts reveals partner Amber's heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

"My sweet Amber and I are immensely grateful for all the well wishes and prayers. May they be returned to you tenfold. Bless you all. She's in good spirits, enjoying her passion for nature and photography," Robin wrote.

"Sending love and light to Amber! Lifting you both in prayer, she's got this," one follower responded, while another wrote: "Praying for her recovering and complete healing."

Robin Roberts shared a new photo of partner Amber Laign resting at home

Robin's GMA co-star Lara Spencer also replied, simply commenting with a series of love heart emojis.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares emotional message as partner Amber starts her chemo

MORE: Robin Roberts convinced that she will get into trouble with partner Amber for this reason

Robin announced last Thursday that Amber had told her that she was ready for the news of her cancer battle to be made public, and so as a result, she was sharing it.

The beloved TV star addressed the sad news in footage taken from inside her GMA dressing room, where she regularly posts videos at the start of her working day.

The GMA star has been with her partner Amber for 16 years

She began: "I will be away from GMA from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo." “At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she stated.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares candid pool photo at country home as she marks new beginnings

MORE: Robin Roberts reflects on 'challenging' year as fans send their support

“She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy.” She continued: "Thankfully, the prognosis is good and we are so thankful to our family and close friends who have known this and kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others."

The couple with their rescue dog Lukas

The 61-year-old emotionally reflected on her own cancer battle, adding: "She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges, like my journey with cancer, it's my turn now to be there for her as she was for me."

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' actions leave co-star lost for words live on air

Robin and Amber have been together for 16 years and met after being set up on a blind date.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.