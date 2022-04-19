Gemma Atkinson reveals realities of body shaming – and Gorka Marquez shows his support

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her disgust about a shocking picture doing the rounds on social media.

The snap shows the door to a male and female toilet, with a sign on the male door saying: "Do epic s***" while the sign on the women's door reads: "Smile, you're losing weight." Gemma Atkinson posted the picture, with her outraged caption reading: " Erm… wtf? I'll stick to doing epic s*** thanks! And I'll poo just because, well that's what we do, not because I need to lose weight.

Gemma Atkinson shares fan reaction to shocking post

"I can't believe this wording in [the] bathroom. And they wonder why so many women have insecurities and limit their eating. Even if this is supposed to be a joke about using the loo, it's still not great at all," she continued.

"FUEL your body to be STRONG ladies and for it to FUNCTION PROPERLY. DO NOT try to shrink yourself. And please ALWAYS remember that we can do epic s***!" the mum-of-one finished.

Gemma's fiancé Gorka Marquez was quick to back his partner up, writing: "WTF!!! Then we wonder why so many people have insecurities…"

Gemma's fans were shocked by the photo she shared

Gemma's fans were up in arms too, with the comments flooding in, thanking the star for highlighting the issue. Fitness pro Steve Cook commented: "This is whack," while Gemma's fellow Hollyoaks star Claire Cooper wrote: "That's insane." Strictly star John Waite chimed in too, simply commenting: "Vile vile vile."

Gemma is known for her strong stance on women's fitness, encouraging everyone to be active for their mental and physical health. She recently wrote a book on the subject of inspiring new mums back into exercise too.

