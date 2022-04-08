Weightlifting shoes are the game-changing gym buy for toned glutes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

New gym gear is the ultimate motivation to hit the exercise studio, but did you know certain activewear buys can actually elevate your workout, making your reps work harder?

Lifter trainers, sometimes known as weightlifting shoes or lifter shoes, fall into this category, created to super-charge your squats for maximum effectiveness. Exercise pro Gemma Atkinson is a fan, sharing a photo of her Reebok weightlifting trainers on Instagram writing: "My kinda heels [crying laughing emoji]. Lifter shoes changed my squat game."

Gemma is wearing Reebok's weightlifting trainers, which start at £100. Gemma points out: "There's loads available. Some people can't stand them so look into them properly before investing."

Indeed, weightlifting trainers are a fairly unusual shoe, with a raised heel to keep you stable in your squat position and allow you to squat deeper.

While many people opt for totally flat-soled shoes for weightlifting so they can transfer as much force to the floor as possible, when it comes to squats you can benefit from having an elevated heel to deliver more force when driving back up, toning the glutes as you go.

Gemma Atkinson shared her love for weightlifting trainers on Instagram

Shop the best shoes for weightlifting

Reebok Legacy Lifter II Wit Weightlifting Shoes, £160, Wit Fitness

These are the exact weightlifting shoes Gemma Atkinson wears. They have an exaggerated raised heel for stability, plus a textile upper to keep feet snug and secure. Reviewers say they have helped them lift their personal record.

Nike Romaleos 4, £179.45, Nike

Another big investment, these bright and bold weightlifting shoes are new to Nike and have raised heels to help you drive up for maximum power. The platform is sturdy too, making it ideal for heavy lifts. These also have straps across the top of your foot for an extra stable feel.

