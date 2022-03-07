Gorka Marquez has the best reaction to Gemma Atkinson's saucy workout wear We've all been there!

Squat-proof leggings are an essential when it comes to working out, as Gemma Atkinson proved when she performed 'the squat test' in front of the mirror on Monday morning to check her leggings aren't see-through.

What Gemma wasn't counting on was her fiancé, Strictly pro Gorka Marquez, filming her and sharing it with his 688,000 Instagram followers. As Gemma watches herself squatting in the mirror to make sure nobody catches a glimpse of her underwear, Gorka records her, captioning the video: "Is this a thing? [laughing crying emoji]."

WATCH: Gorka Marquez films cheeky video of Gemma Atkinson

Gemma was clearly satisfied that her leggings stayed opaque even when performing a deep squat. She reposted Gorka's video, captioning it: "Every woman does the see-through test, right??"

Gemma and Gorka regularly repost each other's videos on Instagram. Last week Gemma delighted fans with an ultra-cute clip of their two-year-old daughter Mia in the couple's home gym.

Gemma often shares activewear selfies on Instagram

The toddler walked along a pile of crash mats, before raising her arms in celebration of her triumphant performance. Gemma captioned the video, "tumble practice with papa [heart eyes emoji]," and we all melted.

Gorka was obviously proud of Mia's performance, as he reshared the video on his page.

Gemma and Gorka work out together in their home gym

Gemma has been criticised in the past for letting Mia in the gym with her, writing on Instagram in December 2021, "I sometimes get stick for allowing Mia in the gym with me 'it's not safe', she’s too little'. Despite that, this has been our routine the last 2 and half years and she loves it."

"She loves watching me train, loves getting involved in her own way and I love setting the example of movement, and strength and health. She actually said to me the other day, 'we get strong mummy?' Yes, we do my little lady. Yes we do!"

