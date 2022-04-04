Former Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson delighted fans on Monday when she shared a cute baby bump photograph taken in Tenerife.

All was not as it seems though as it was a throwback picture to when she was pregnant with Mia, two. Gemma then posted a comparison photo, holding her daughter standing in the very spot the first image was taken.

As expected, Gemma's fans went wild over the sweet photos, rushing to the comments section to share the love. "Just gorgeous," wrote one, and: "Aww how wonderful! Fab pictures of you both too!" penned another. "And there's me thinking you are both pregnant again," one fan admitted.

"She's a mini you," Kate Lawler pointed out, and: "She's just the cutest," added another adoring fan.

The star shared a throwback photo which confused fans

This trip to the Canary Islands is Mia's first proper holiday thanks to the pandemic and it looks as though the family have been enjoying every second of it.

The family are enjoying their first holiday together

Last week, Gemma also shared an adorable snap of the mother-daughter duo practicing the iconic Dirty Dancing lift on her Instagram Stories and added the well-known song (I've Had) The Time of my Life for dramatic effect. On the sun-kissed snap, she wrote: "We need more practice I think Mia."

The Hollyoaks actress has also used this time to unplug from social media for a while. On her Instagram Stories she wrote, "Sorry for the radio silence! I'm all good (thank you for asking). Away on our first family holiday in 2 years so been making the most of it," on a picture of a bright blue sky and some palm trees.

Gemma took a break from social media

Speaking on Steph's Packed Lunch last year, Gemma opened up about her hopes to have another baby with Gorka, explaining: "I'm at the stage where I want a sister or brother for Mia.

"The first few months of Mia's life, I kept saying to my partner, Gorka, 'I'm not going through that again'. I've now come of it, and I feel I could."

