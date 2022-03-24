Strictly's Gemma Atkinson wows with rare glimpse inside baby Mia's room The former Strictly finalist shares her daughter with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has not been shy when it's come to sharing insights into the upbringing of baby daughter Mia, even taking to social media when she's facing a difficult time.

But despite this, she hasn't often shown fans the inside of her daughter's bedroom, but on Thursday she melted hearts with an adorable clip of Mia in her cot. The video didn't show too much of Mia's bedroom, but fans were able to see the young girl, who was wearing an all-blue outfit inside her white crib with a giraffe stuffed animal as the family's dogs sniffed around.

The youngster had a wood-panelled floor and an adorable rug that featured a cartoon elephant sleeping inside a crescent moon.

Mia ended up making her mum laugh when she issued her with a list of demands, as the young girl sweetly said: "I want to have a wee, go downstairs, have some brekkie, watch Fireman Sam, and I want to come back up here, is that okay?"

Gemma couldn't help but laugh as she responded: "Of course it is!"

Gemma shared a glimpse inside Mia's room

The mum-of-one recently had some exciting news to share, as she revealed she would be a new presenter on The Toddler Club.

The 37-year-old will present alternate days with Nigel Clarke, known for presenting sister show, The Baby Club.

They will be joined in the studio by families from across the country to encourage parents, carers and their toddlers to spend time together and explore the world around them, through play, storytelling and songs.

Gemma is a doting mum to her two-year-old daughter

Sharing her excitement on Monday, Gemma said in a statement: "As a new mum, during the first lockdown, I found comfort and reassurance watching programmes such as The Baby Club and The Toddler Club at Home so for me to now be a host is such an honour.

"The show covers so many basics for us as parents and lets us know we're not alone, every toddler is different and that's ok. To be presenting a show that helps children develop and lets parents feel we're all in the same boat is wonderful."

After the announcement, Gemma – who is engaged to Gorka Marquez – shared a sweet video of the couple's daughter Mia exploring the colourful set. "Of course, the first toddler to approve the set was Mia... she gave it 12/10," joked the radio presenter.

