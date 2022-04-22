What has Kate Middleton done to her teeth? A top dentist reveals all- see transformation The royal purposely misaligned her gorgeous smile

Picture Kate Middleton and you'll likely imagine the Duchess of Cambridge smiling radiantly, with her lovely teeth on show.

The beauty of Kate's smile is in its imperfections, says top dentist Dr. Rhona Eskander of The Chelsea Dental Clinic. Rather than a flawless Hollywood smile like her sister-in-law Meghan Markle has, Prince William's wife's teeth aren't perfectly aligned and that's what makes her smile so pretty.

What has Kate Middleton had done to her teeth?

"Kate Middleton has one of the most iconic smiles of all time and it's no secret she had orthodontic treatment," says Dr. Rhona.

Kate Middleton's teeth: Before and after

"She reportedly went to see the world-renowned French dentist Dr. Didier Fillion, who created the 'imperfectly perfect smile'," says Dr. Rhona.

1. Braces

According to Dr. Rhona, Dr. Didier Fillion created Kate's smile with braces that go behind the teeth. "This creates tiny little micro rotations in the smile, which means the teeth aren't perfectly aligned," explains Dr. Rhona. "Kate's lateral incisors, which are next to her central incisors, are slightly rotated towards the middle. This creates a more natural smile."

Kate Middleton's smile is perfectly imperfect, according to top dentist

Dr. Rhona explains that Kate has full buccal corridors, which means she shows eight to ten teeth on smiling, which gives a fuller, wider smile, which is deemed more attractive. Ful buccal corridors can also be achieved with braces.

2. Teeth whitening

"It's also likely Kate has had teeth whitening, but no bonding or veneers because we can see the shapes are a little irregular, creating a perfectly imperfect balanced smile," shares Dr Rhona.

