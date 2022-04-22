Disney star Luke Evans shares hospital photos – fans react The actor has recently been on holiday with Philip Schofield

Following a fun-packed ski holiday with Phillip Schofield, actor Luke Evans revealed he had been admitted to hospital, leaving fans concerned about the Disney star.

The Beauty and The Beast actor shared three photos of himself wearing a hospital gown, captioned: "Rocking some hospital fashion pieces today. Don't worry, nothing serious. I mainly came for the gowns."

Luke is giving a thumbs up to the camera and appears relaxed in the hospital setting.

Despite his reassurances, fans were quick to flood the comments section with concerned messages. One wrote: "Lukie, are you ok? I am beginning to be worried," while another said: "Please take care of yourself sweetheart."

Luke celebrity pals sent their well wishes too, with Arlene Phillips writing: "It's an attractive look and as always you look cool so that's all that matters. Hope you're out and about soon," while Savannah Miller commented: "Good luck angel. Hope it goes really well."

Luke shared photos from his hospital bed

One person missing from the comments section was Luke's holiday companion Phillip Schofield. The pair recently enjoyed a ski trip to the French Alps to celebrate the actor's 43rd birthday, with the This Morning host sharing heaps of photos of their action-packed trip, bemoaning that they didn't want to go home.

Luke hasn't given any indicators of what he's in the hospital for, but given he seems in good spirits, we're inclined to trust him that it's nothing serious.

Luke Evans enjoyed a ski trip with Phillip Schofield

We're wishing him a speedy recovery!

