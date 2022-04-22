Emotional Kate Garraway fights back tears during on-air reunion – see video The presenter was overcome with emotion on GMB on Friday

GMB presenter Kate Garraway fought back tears live on air on Friday as she thanked the nurse who looked after her husband Derek Draper in hospital during his Covid battle.

Nurse Beth Dixon was on the famous sofa with author Michael Rosen, who she also looked after when he had Covid. Kate quickly realised Beth had also cared for Derek, thanking her profusely.

WATCH: Kate Garraway's emotional reunion with Derek Draper's nurse

The presenter said: "I have to ask you on a personal note, because you cared for Michae, and Derek, we've now found out was two beds away. Did you care for him?" to which Beth replied: "I would have done."

"God that is amazing," said an emotional Kate, who was holding back tears. "Thank you so much by the way."

Visibly trying to hold it together, Kate replied: "Thank you so much. That is amazing. Gosh, I feel quite… I don't know whether I can leap up and hug you but I'm going to. Thank you so much – that's amazing."

Kate was reunited with her husband's nurse live on GMB

The presenter embraced Beth, before admitting: "I'm quite overwhelmed as I've not seen the faces of anyone from that time so it's lovely."

Derek caught Covid in March 2020 and has been unwell ever since, unable to fully regain mobility or his speech, with Kate adapting their home for her husband as he now needs 24-hour care.

Kate leapt up to hug nurse Beth Dixon

Kate Garraway recently likened her husband Derek Draper's health issues to those Bruce Willis is suffering from, with the actor struggling to speak after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Kate said: "In a sense, Derek – because of Covid – has a version of this where he can understand, sometimes do odd words and but can't express himself."

