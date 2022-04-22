Homes Under The Hammer's Martin Roberts rushed to hospital with chest pains The presenter had fluid around his heart

Homes Under The Hammer star Martin Roberts was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after suffering from chest pains.

The presenter revealed he underwent emergency surgery due to 'fluid around the heart' and had just 'hours to live'. Martin took to Twitter to share an update with fans from his hospital bed.

WATCH: Martin Roberts gives health update from hospital bed

"Bit of good news, bit of bad news," he told his followers. "I ended up in hospital. I've been having quite a few chest pains and feeling generally lousy, so I was brought in, turns out I had a massive amount of fluid all around my heart which was stopping my heart working.

"They got rid of it in an emergency operation, it's sort of quite serious with hours to live," he continued. "But here I am, still around."

He went on to reveal there were "lots of other complications as a result, but we'll work through those."

Martin's co-star Lucy Alexander sent her love to the presenter

Martin's friends were quick to send their well wishes, with comedian Dave Gorman commenting: "Glad you're in the best place - and wishing you a speedy recovery," while Homes Under The Hammer co-star Lucy Alexander said: "Omg. Sending you the BIGGEST hug ever. Love ya mate," to which Martin replied: "Thanks darling, bloody scary."

Martin also posted the video on Instagram and Lucy sent her well wishes there too, writing: "Get well my lovely M.R." Martin replied: "What a scare. Bit emotionally in pieces right now. But yeah. Too much still to do."

Martin Roberts was rushed to hospital in 2019 too

This isn't the first time the presenter has had to be rushed to hospital. Back in 2019 he had to receive urgent medical attention after coming into contact with a toxic plant.

Martin told fans that he had touched a plant called Euphorbia while gardening at home and had inadvertently rubbed sap into his eye.

He warned his followers: "When you cut it, as I did, it produces a sap and if you get that on your hands, or worse if you get it on your eyes, then it causes some serious issues, and that's exactly where I am right now."

He continued: "It will start stinging. It's got worse and worse and worse as the evening's gone on, so I couldn't sleep and now I'm waiting to see a doctor. So listen, look out for this plant, Euphorbia."

We're sending Martin well wishes for his recovery.

