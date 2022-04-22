Outlander star Sam Heughan's shares yoga photo - fans urge him to take care The Outlander star posted a photo of himself practicing yoga

Outlander actor Sam Heughan took to Instagram to share a photo of himself performing the tree pose during his yoga practice and his fans were quick to send in their concerns.

The snap shows the star with his foot resting on his knee in the tricky balance and followers commented that he could do himself some serious damage in the posture. "Be careful you don't hurt your knee! If you can't make it to your thigh in tree pose your calf is just as good," one advised, while another commented: "Your tree should not be against your knee, calf or thigh."

Sam's Outlander co-stars were more impressed with the actor's moves though. Sophie Skelton wrote: "Ballet skills En pointE, Heughan," making a ballet-based joked, while Romann Berrux commented: "Pro-dancer."

Other Instagram followers expressed their admiration too. One said: "Not sure I could do that pose without falling over," while another commented: "If I tried that I'd be face planting."

The Scottish thespian is known for being ultra-fit; as well as practicing yoga, he's recently shared photos of himself hiking in the lowlands of Scotland as he trains to walk up Ben Nevis.

Sam Heughan's tree pose worried fans

The actor is due to release a memoir, titled Waypoints, which details the walking trip and shares his personal stories and experiences.

Sam Heughan is writing a memoir about his highland walks

Sam has also shared shots of himself looking sweaty in the gym, surrounded by weights – and given all the horse riding he does in Outlander, it's no surprise the actor needs to be at the top of his game fitness-wise.

