Victoria Beckham displays her abs during seriously intense workout

Victoria Beckham shared an insight into her Wednesday morning workout on Instagram - and it's no wonder she's so toned!

The former Spice Girl was working up a sweat with her model friend Isabela Rangel Grutman and fitness pro Bobby Rich. Victoria posted a photo of herself looking exhausted lying upside down on an ab crunch machine in the gym, with her arms raised above her head and her eyes closed in exhaustion.

She captioned the candid snap: "Bobby Rich worked us hard this morning!" and her trainer reposted it, writing: "Well and truly emptied the tank! Love it!" Isabela was clearly impressed too, sharing the same photo, telling Victoria: "You are a machine!"

In the photos, VB is decked out in black leggings and a matching crop top with fingerless gloves, suggesting she did some weightlifting during the session, with the gloves in place to stop her getting calluses on her hands when she lifts heavy weights.

Ever the glamour queen, Victoria's perfectly polished nails are peeking out from her fingerless gloves – she's still a fashion icon, after all.

Victoria looked exhausted in her workout snap

Victoria is no stranger to an intense workout, With a strict exercise regime that she does every morning, spending two hours from 5.30 am or 6 am working up a sweat.

She told the Guardian that she does "loads of planks" to strengthen her core, once she's done a 45-minute, 7km run on the treadmill as well as toning and conditioning exercises, targeting her legs and arms with a trainer.

Victoria has a daily workout routine

She reportedly loves barre for toning too. "Barre uses high repetitions whilst being low impact to improve muscular endurance and strength. This type of workout will help someone to achieve a lean aesthetic that Victoria Beckham has achieved," says Gemma Bass-Williams, head trainer at barre studio Barrecore.

