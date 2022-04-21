Nicola Peltz Beckham hits the gym following $3.5m wedding to Brooklyn The newlywed posed up a storm in activewear

Nicola Peltz Beckham is taking some much-needed time to chill following her fairytale wedding to David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn earlier this month.

SEE: Nicola Peltz rocked daring wedding mini dress - did you spot it?

The American actress shared a sweet photo alongside her mother Claudia on Wednesday, looking radiant as she went makeup-free and styled her blonde hair into a sleek top knot. The mother-daughter duo look stylish in sportswear as they headed to an exercise class together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding - every detail

Taking to Instagram to post about her Pilates class, Nicola posed up a storm in a skintight black unitard as she stood alongside her mum who rocked an all-black activewear ensemble. "Pilates with mama," wrote the newlywed, adding a pink heart emoji.

It is not known whether Nicola and Brooklyn will be enjoying a honeymoon together following their $3.5million wedding.

Instead, it appears the loved up duo chose to enjoy time with their close friends and family after their nuptials rather than jet-setting off on a romantic retreat.

Nicola took time out to go to a Pilates class with mother Claudia

Earlier this week, Brooklyn shared a video of himself playing golf against a plush Miami backdrop, to which Nicola replied: "Husband style," adding a laughing emoji.

The actress then shared a photo of Brooklyn on her Instagram story alongside her two brothers, Gregory and Zach, further proving the couple are taking time to enjoy family company since they tied the knot.

RELATED: Nicola Peltz's wedding gift from David Beckham's mother will melt your heart

READ: Nicola Peltz's wedding dress had striking similarity to Meghan Markle's – see hidden detail

They may not have embarked on a five-star holiday, but the newlyweds are certainly enjoying the honeymoon phase of their marriage. Over the weekend, Brooklyn's new wife shared an intimate photo of the couple locking lips as they marked Passover together.

Brooklyn enjoyed time with Nicola's brothers

The candid snap showed the pair embracing whilst Nicola held the aspiring chef's face close to hers. In the shot, her upgraded diamond wedding ring was clearly visible for fans to see.

The huge bling on her finger appeared to be quite the upgrade to the dazzling £350k engagement ring Brooklyn surprised her with in 2020 when they got engaged.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.