BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood gives fans positive health update

BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood delighted fans on Wednesday morning with a pleasing health update.

Taking to Twitter, the star revealed: "Pollen levels today are low to moderate across the UK." Low pollen levels will be music to the ears of the estimated 10 million people in the UK who suffer with hay fever.

Hay fever symptoms range from irritating itchy eyes and a runny nose to flu-like symptoms which can drive sufferers to stay indoors to avoid feeling awful.

Carol's followers were quick to comment on her hay fever update, with one writing: "My head and nose feel like they are going to explode," while another said: "Thanks Carol, tissue at hand for some people."

On Monday Carol told followers that pollen levels were high across some parts of the UK, causing her fans to flood her with their experiences of hay fever.

Carol Kirkwood gives daily weather and pollen updates on BBC Breakfast

One told the presenter: "Looks like I am staying inside again today," while another moaned: "I was fine in one room and went to another and my eyes were streaming and sore."

With hay fever season in full swing, there are a few easy, medication-free remedies to ease symptoms, including drying your clothes inside and keeping your windows closed.

Carol Kirkwood's fans rely on her pollen updates

"Pollen can be transferred into the home on laundry that's been aired outside," says Allergy UK nurse advisor, Holly Shaw.

"Keeping windows closed and not drying laundry outside during high pollen times, and showering when you return from being outside, will remove pollen from the skin and hair," she advises.

Adding honey to your diet could also help diminish hay fever symptoms, says pharmacist Parvinder Sagoo of SimplyMedsOnline. "The bee pollen in honey desensitises your body to other pollen, so increasing your daily honey intake could help you become less sensitive to pollen and as a result experience fewer seasonal allergy symptoms.

"I would advise a spoonful or two per day," Parvinder continues. "You could add it to your breakfast porridge or stir it into a mug of hot water and create a hot honey drink, you may want to also add lemon and ginger for extra immunity benefits."

