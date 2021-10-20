Carol Kirkwood 'permanently scarred' from accident that led to 10lb weight gain The BBC Breakfast weather reporter explains she was 'immobile'

Carol Kirkwood was involved in a traumatic bike accident back in 2020, and the BBC Breakfast weather reporter has since opened up about how it has affected both her mental and physical health.

Speaking to the Independent, she explained that she was hit by a car while cycling in Slough, Berkshire. The collision left her with such a bad knee injury that her "nerves were hanging out". Thankfully, everything was put back in its rightful place, but Carol added that it has been an ongoing battle.

"I'm permanently scarred," she said. "I've also lost some of the feeling in my knee in places, and I have permanent damage to my thumb joint and scarring to my elbow."

She went on to share that she is currently unable to run because of the pain, so has turned to walking in a bid to keep fit.

"I try to be careful about my weight. I know people say don’t weigh yourself every day, but I do. And I put on about 10lbs during lockdown, as somebody very kindly pointed out to me. But I had had an accident, so I was immobile. I’m determined to lose the weight."

Been off following an accident. Got knocked off my bike by a car and got injured. Biggest thanks ever to the Police (Chris and Faye), the Ambulance Crew (Miranda and Stewart) who tended to me and took me to Hospital. And especially Peter Foskett-Tharby at Wexham Park Hospital ♥️ — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) May 19, 2020

What's more, Carol is now unable to dance after competing in the 2015 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

She explained that it causes her too much pain in her knee, but added that she's still in touch with her former partner and dance pro, Pasha Kovalev.

Carol presents the weather segment on BBC Breakfast

"I'm on a Whatsapp group with all of my fellow competitors and occasionally at Christmas or at New Year we will drop each other a text," she said.

Mentally, Carol said her confidence with cycling has "gone to pot" as she, understandably, fears suffering an injury again, while she also "gets upset talking about it".

Carol took three weeks off from presenting to recover after the accident.

