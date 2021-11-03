Louise Minchin announces new challenge after Sally Nugent takes over on BBC Breakfast

Louise Minchin has announced she will be taking part in a new fitness challenge. The former BBC Breakfast star has participated in a few sport events since she left her role as a host alongside Dan Walker and Sally Nugent took over, and her latest will involve swimming.

Louise took to Twitter to share the news, as she retweeted her friend, fellow triathlete and co-podcast host Annie Emmerson's post, reading: "It's not too late to sign up to the @herspirit Winter Swim Challenge - @louiseminchin and I will be joining 100s of HerSpiriters, come and join us too!"

The event comes as an extension of Louise and Annie's podcast and community, Her Spirit, which they describe as "a community for women to come together to find a fitter, healthier and happier self".

The Her Spirit crew often host events, and they also shared a tweet to announce the latest swimming challenge. "Join the Her Spirit community Winter Swim Challenge," it reads. "We challenge you to swim just 10 minutes each week for 22 weeks and feel the benefits of cold water on your physical and mental health. Join us on the start line on the 31 October and through to 27 March 2021."

Several of the Her Spirit community have shared photos from the first swim events in the challenge, while Annie has shared a snap of herself and Louise, too.

Louise Minchin and co-podcast host Annie have started a winter swim challenge

She captioned it: "Come and join me and @louiseminchin and 100s of HerSpiriters in the @herspirituk Winter Swim Challenge, it's not too late to sign up."

Louise has long been a fan of endurance sport and has taken part in various triathlon events, while she's also written a book on the topic in the past, Dare to Tri: My Journey from the BBC Breakfast Sofa to GB Team Triathlete.

She also recently announced she will be publishing another book in partnership with Bloomsbury Sport, named Adventures With Superwomen, out in September 2023.

