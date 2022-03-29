Helen Flanagan posts makeup-free selfie amid hay fever woes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan has been living it up in Dubai but came back down to earth with a bump, sharing an update on both her and her baby son Charlie's health as they returned to the UK.

Helen posted a makeup-free selfie on Monday evening, in which she gazes into the camera while breastfeeding her son, captioned: "Hay fever has started [crying laughing emoji]." In the natural photo, Helen certainly looks like she's suffering at the hands of hay fever, with a sore-looking red nose – ouch!

WATCH: Helen Flanagan reveals sneak peek of son Charlie's bedroom

The former Corrie star also gave an update on Charlie's health, saying: "Charlie's got eczema, so I don't bath him all the time, maybe three times a week, just because of his eczema."

Helen has been open about her struggles with hay fever over the years. Back in April 2015, when she was pregnant, the actress shared a photo of herself covering her eyes, writing: "My hay fever has kicked in. I get it so bad. Doctors don't recommend hayfever tablets in pregnancy."

She suffered last year too, explaining in July that she always goes makeup-free during the summer due to hay fever symptoms. She posted a photo of herself to Instagram Stories, captioned: "Always got bald eyeballs in the summer. Hayfever."

Helen Flanagan didn't let hay fever get in the way of breastfeeding son Charlie

Helen, who has three children with footballer Scott Sinclair, also talked about her hay fever in the summer of 2020, saying her eyes were: "So swollen" and she'd never had such bad hay fever before.

"I woke up and my eyes are so swollen. My nose, everything... I'm going to have to go straight to the pharmacist. Literally, my hay fever has never ever been this bad," she said.

If, like Helen, you're suffering, this is a simple hack hay fever sufferers swear by - Vaseline! Recommended as an effective treatment by the NHS as well as fellow hay fever sufferers, putting Vaseline around your nostrils or eyes can actually help to trap pollen.

Dabbing Vaseline around your nose or eyes creates a barrier , collecting and trapping the pollen before you have the chance to breathe it in. For anyone suffering from hay fever symptoms such as frequent sneezing, apply around the nostrils, and for anyone experiencing itchy or watery eyes, apply Vaseline around your eyes or on your eyelashes.

