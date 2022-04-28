Former Loose Women Saira Khan opens up about body insecurities in revealing post The star shared an empowering message on Instagram

Victoria Beckham broke the internet on Wednesday sharing a photo of her smooth, perky posterior to promote her shapewear range VB Body and on Thursday, former Loose Women star Saira Khan took to Instagram to share her own version of the photo.

MORE: Loose Women's Saira Khan admits she is 'heartbroken' in poignant new post

Alongside Victoria's snap, Saira shared a picture of her own bottom, writing: "Do not look at photos of other women and feel inadequate. I have stretch marks, cellulite and a fat bum. As long as you are happy and healthy that's what you need to embrace."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Saira Khan has a treat in store for husband Steve

The TV star went on to explain how she's been plagued by insecurities her whole life. "When I saw this photo of @victoriabeckham bum online it triggered in me insecurities I've had about my own backside most of my life- that is until I turned 50 and started to unpick all the brainwashing I've been subjected to over the years by magazines, fashion, music videos and now social media."

MORE: Loose Women's Saira Khan shares big family news - sparks major fan reaction

READ: Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos

She continued: "But I wanted to share this comparison photo of my scarred, dimpled, uneven toned covered in stretch marks against @victoriabeckham soft, pert, smooth, flawless one to show women that we must not look at other women and feel inadequate about our own.

"With self-love, self-care, self-connection and wisdom I have got to that stage in my life where I can look at my body any accept it for what it is and what it does for me. I look @victoriabeckham bum and think, you look fab girl, good on you. But because mine does not look anything like hers, I do not feel inferior, second best, a failure or the need to change it."

Saira Khan shared this revealing photo on Instagram

Saira concluded her empowering message by writing: "I've made a total ass of myself when I've felt ugly. I missed opportunities, I beat myself up, I got myself into mental health issues. It wasn't worth it. The only person I hurt was myself."

MORE: Saira Khan showcases incredibly toned physique in eye-catching bikini

The star has been open about how her experience with the menopause has changed her way of thinking, saying it made her anxious, but she finally feels sexy again. She also has been known to share her exercise regime on Instagram regularly working out with her kids, be it running or at home weights sessions.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.