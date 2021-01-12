Loose Women star Saira Khan has revealed details of a painful ankle injury after undergoing surgery this week. The 50-year-old shared a selfie from her hospital bed as she updated her 91,000 followers. "Ankle surgery complete today. 2 metal pins and a plate with bone graft. Will be wearing a cast for 3 weeks,"she revealed.

"Thank you to the medical profession, from the receptionist, nurses, doctors, surgeon, porters, anaesthetist, cleaners, catering staff and everyone else who keep our hospitals open and going during such difficult times.

"I woke up to 3 custard creams and a cup of tea. I may stay in a bit longer as I hear Chocolate Bourbons are coming tomorrow.

"Thank you for the well wishes. I'm doing great. Really do love you guys, so caring and kind. Makes a huge difference when people send you love."

Her fans and famous friends were quick to rally around the TV star, with Andrea McLean writing: "You make hospital gowns look GOOD! Hope you're up and about soon. (Bourbons are my fave too!)" while Ore Oduba told her: "Saira you are one Herculean woman!!!! Get better soon hun...." Ulrika Jonsson, meanwhile, joked: "I'd have asked for a 6 week long anaesthetic in the hope!"

Saira stunned fans at the start of the month when she announced she was leaving Loose Women after five years. She later confirmed she would not be returning for a farewell episode.

In an interview with New! magazine, Saira revealed the reason she slipped away quietly was down to the fact that she didn't "want a big drama" and wanted to do things on her terms.

During the chat, Saira also stated that other members of the panel should think about leaving too.

"I actually think there are other women on that show who have had their time and they need to renew and refresh," she said. "I don't mean anyone in particular, to keep that show fresh and relevant you have to look around and you know when your time is up."

