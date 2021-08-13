We've been missing Saira Khan since she left the Loose Women panel earlier this year, but on Thursday, she stunned us with a breathtaking post.

The star highlighted her incredibly toned physique as she posed in a gorgeous bikini, which featured a beautiful tropical print.

WATCH: Saira Khan stuns fans with her bikini body

And the presenter had an important message of body positivity to go along with the post.

"At 51 years old, I'm happy with where I'm at with my health right now," she penned. "I'm learning to eat well, rest, breathe, relax, sleep and not get so stressed out.

"I love my mummy tummy, and I am giving myself a pat on the back for being consistent and persistent with my daily activity goals."

She added: "The @thefast800_official @juicemasterretreats @yogimomo @pro.physiques have all helped me to understand what I need to do to keep myself glowing in menopause and to appreciate that the ageing process does not have to be something to be frightened of- as long as you are willing to learn, adapt and be flexible to try new ways to keep your health in check."

Saira highlighted her beautiful physique

The star encouraged her followers to "change" things in their lives that were making them unhappy and cautioned them not to compare themselves to anyone else.

"We are all individuals, unique, special and one of a kind," she wrote.

Her post struck a chord with many of her followers, as one said: "I love your tummy too. You are such a brilliant role model," and another added: "Fabulous & agree with all you say here!"

But plenty of others were bowled over by her flawless physique, as many commented to say how "amazing" she looked – and we couldn't agree more!

Saira has been stunning her fans lately with gorgeous shots on her Instagram that make her feed look like a advert for a wellness retreat.

The star always looks flawless

On Thursday, she stunned in a gorgeous set of pink sportswear that showed off her toned abs after she had just completed a 10km walk and run.

Fans were blown away by the image, and they took to the comments section to call the former Apprentice star "beautiful".

