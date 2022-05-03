Deborah Roberts details health struggle - and how son Nick helped overcome them The ABC journalist is keeping strong

Deborah Roberts has often been quite candid with her followers about her life and the struggles it often entails, opening up in an emotional new post.

Today star Al Roker's wife shared pictures of herself taking a beautiful walk in the park, surrounded by luscious greenery, but all wasn't as rosy as it appeared.

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker shares inspiring video

She revealed that her smile masked deeper feelings and aches, saying: "Tuesday truth. Today I will remind you not to believe all the happy images you see on social media."

Deborah continued: "This smile is masking a headache and dizziness and nausea. A migraine and vertigo has seized me for the last few days. I get them occasionally but this is a rough bout.

"Don't know if you suffer but it’s exhausting. Not sure if it's a long term result of Covid or the pollen or stress. Or none of the above."

Deborah opened up about overcoming her health struggles

She then added a message of hope, mentioning how her son Nick inspired her, explaining: "But if I've learned anything from Nick, it's no matter the challenge, life is 60 percent determination.

"So I trudged through a 2 mile run and am determined to feel better today. You never know what's happening for people despite what you see. #compassion," she concluded.

The ABC journalist recently also opened up about moving onward with hope as she spoke of her experiences during the onset of the pandemic with a bathroom selfie of herself taken soon after the family moved upstate to isolate.

Deborah wrote: "Thursday thoughts. Two years ago I took this pic. The reality of our new pared down and uncertain reality was sinking in."

The journalist shared her message of positivity with fans

She continued: "I was just beginning to make a decision to choose hope over despair. Hard days were ahead but like many of you, occasionally I found reason to smile. This was meant to be my stark reminder to always look for light. #tbt."

