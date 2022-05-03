Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham forced to quit role amid 'truly horrible' illness The Ted Lasso star is frustrated by her ill health

Ted Lasso and Sex Education star Hannah Waddingham took to Instagram to share the 'frustrating' news she needs to take a step back from her career amid ill health.

MORE: Ted Lasso star cast in new ITV period drama – and it looks incredible

Hannah, 47, who plays Rebecca in Disney+ hitTed Lasso wrote: "With the heaviest, deeply frustrated of hearts, due to a truly horrible ongoing upper respiratory infection brought on by full-blown flu, I have had to admit defeat and step down from the Sondheim Memorial Gala."

Hannah Waddingham shared news of her illness on Instagram

"It's a decision that I'm sure everyone know I have not taken lightly… I'm truly gutted and can't quite believe the timing."

MORE: Ted Lasso star reveals 'worst day of her life' on Game of Thrones set

READ: Seth Rogen shocks fans as he pronounces Ted Lasso star name wrong

The actress' fellow thespians were quick to send their support. Will & Grace star Debra Messing wrote: "Rest up Hannah," while Eastenders actress Emma Barton commented: "Bless you." Hannah's Tom Jones costar Pearl Mackie got in touch too, writing: "Get well soon darling. Rest dem pipes!"

Hannah's fans chimed in with their well wishes as well. One commented: "Health first always Hannah! Wishing you a swift recovery," while another wrote: "I hope you feel better soon!!"

Hannah Waddingham starred in Game of Thrones and Sex Education before Ted Lasso

Prior to her starring role in Ted Lasso, Hannah appeared in Game of Thrones and admitted that she spent one of the worst days of her life on the set of the show where she was "waterboarded" for ten hours during a torture scene.

MORE: 5 brilliant shows from Apple TV+, BritBox, Starz Play and more worth checking out

In the show, Hannah played Septa Unella, one of Cersei's main torturers when she is imprisoned. Cersei eventually has her revenge by pouring wine onto her face before leaving her to be tortured by the Mountain - and Hannah opened up about the difficult realities of the shocking scene.

Chatting to Collider, Hannah explained: "I was strapped to a wooden table with proper big straps for ten hours. And definitely, other than childbirth, it was the worst day of my life. Because Lena was uncomfortable pouring liquid in my face for that long, and I was beside myself. But in those moments you have to think, do you serve the piece and get on with it or do you chicken out and go, 'No, this isn’t what I signed up for, blah, blah, blah?'"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.