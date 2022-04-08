Janette Manrara stuns in James Bond-style white bikini – and wow The It Takes Two wore the famous bikini from Dr. No

While she's known for her killer moves on Strictly Come Dancing, on Friday, dancer Janette Manrara showed off her killer bikini body instead.

The It Takes Two host, who is currently touring the nation with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec, donned a jaw-dropping white string bikini that perfectly resembled the one that Ursula Andress wore in the first James Bond film, Dr. No. Taking the resemblance even further, Janette carried a small knife and pouch just like Ursula's character did in the classic film when she first met James Bond.

The star showed off her beautiful physique in the white bikini and showed that her beauty had a timeless quality to it, as her brunette locks slipped down her side.

In her caption, she teased: "Hello Mr. Bond….." and tagged the Instagram page for her and Aljaz's tour, which celebrates music in the film industry.

Her daring post drove fans wild, and they were quick to lavish the 38-year-old with compliments.

Janette resembled the iconic Bond girl

Close friend Ashley Roberts commented: "Um hello sassy sis queen," while fellow pro dancer Nancy Xu enthused: "HOTTTTTT," alongside a string of flame and heart-eyed face emojis.

Her It Takes Two co-host Rylan Clark added: "FIT FIT FIT," while a fourth follower joked: "Shaken and very stirred up."

Many others posted strings of flame emojis and called the star "gorgeous".

The star has an enviable bikini body

Janette always impresses her fans with her amazing fashion, and she did so last month when she attended the wedding of a close friend.

Posting a series of snaps from the big day, which included one of the happy couple kissing surrounding by breath-taking scenery and another showing Janette modelling a slinky one-shoulder black dress, she wrote: "….And just a few more photos from #SossZebWedding."

Her fans were quick to share their approval for the gorgeous pictures, with some simply posting strings of red heart emojis in response.

Others left comments that included: "Gorgeous x," "Beautiful pictures," and: "You look absolutely gorgeous."

