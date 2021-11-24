Dianne Buswell's Strictly Christmas partner Fred Sirieix suffers painful injury

Dianne Buswell's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special partner Fred Sirieix suffered an injury on the first day of rehearsals. The First Dates star took to Instagram with a photo showing his foot, bleeding through his socks. He captioned it: "This is what happens when a frog dances with a kangaroo, to which Dianne replied: "Sorry," with a series of monkey emojis.

Several of Fred's fans have since taken to the comments section to cheer him on and wish him well. One wrote: "Can't wait to see your moves Fred, good luck I hope you win," while another added: "Fred you're no dancer until your feet are dripping with blood, keep bounding around with that kangaroo, you'll be grand. Banking on you winning!" and a third agreed: "Bet it is worth it! Can't wait to see you dance!"

Dianne also shared Fred's photo on her Instagram Stories, with the caption: "After day one," along with a laughing face emoji.

This year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will be different to previous years. Since 2014, the show has welcomed back previous contestants as they bid to impress the audience with a festive-themed routine, but now they're returning to an old style which saw contestants unable to take part in the main show come to the dancefloor for one night only.

Fred shared a photo of his injury

Speaking of the moment Fred discovered he had made the show, he said: "I got the phone call and I was as excited as I was scared. I was so scared, I thought, 'I've got to do it. There's no way I can turn this down.'"

Fred and Dianne are partnered together for the Strictly Christmas special

Dianne, the professional in the couple, made an early exit from the main Strictly competition this year after partner Robert Webb was forced to pull out following medical advice, so she is surely looking forward to participating in the series' festivities.

