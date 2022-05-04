BBC star Simon Reeve worries fans with heart scan amid 'exotic illness' The presenter's fans rushed to support him

BBC presenter Simon Reeve, 49, took to Twitter to give his fans an update on his health.

Simon shared a video of his heart beating away in a scan, captioned: "My heart(!). Beating and flapping away. Final check for any ‘vegetation growth’ (not a good thing) after exotic illness… all-clear was a phew moment. Thanks again to @RoyalDevonNHS."

Simon Reeve shared a video of his beating heart

While Simon didn't say exactly what he had been suffering from, fans were quick to inundate him with well wishes.

One wrote: "So glad you’re recovering well. Tropical diseases can be terrifying," while another said: "Sounds scary. So glad you're better. Keep doing your investigative thing. It's brilliant and what the world needs."

Simon isn't the only much-loved BBC star who's had a heart scare recently. Homes Under The Hammer presenter Martin Roberts also had a brush with ill health relating to his heart.

Simon Reeve's fans worried for him after his heart scare

Martin was admitted to hospital in April after suffering from chest pains, which turned out to be fluid around the heart, resulting in the star undergoing emergency heart surgery with just "hours to live".

The star appeared on GMB days later, telling Richard Madeley that he had "felt a tightness in [his] chest and had difficulty breathing and total lethargy," before being admitted to hospital. "I am aware those are signs of a heart attack, and I was feeling so rubbish my wife took me to A&E and I was rushed through and they found I had liquid around my heart compressing my heart to the point it could have stopped," he explained.

Simon Reeve is loved for his outdoor-inspired TV shows

Martin was discharged from hospital last week – we're keeping our fingers crossed that Simon has a similarly speedy recovery.

